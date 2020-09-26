Surveillance picture released of car possibly used by suspect in deadly Cedars of Lebanon shooting

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened Saturday morning.
Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart confirmed that a female was found shot and killed on Cedars of Lebanon Road off I-55 North Frontage Road.
A man from a nearby business said he came to work Saturday morning and saw several police cars. He told 3 on Your Side that a woman was shot in the head.
The victim’s identity has not been released at this time.
Police said that based on surveillance footage, the victim and an unknown male arrived together in a light colored SUV minutes prior to the incident.
The suspect drove away, leaving the victim in a parking lot. The suspect’s vehicle appears to be an earlier model Dodge SUV with a dark colored or soiled front wheel.
Anyone with info, call CrimeStoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).
