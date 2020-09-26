Miss. Senators welcome nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett for Supreme Court

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith and Senator Roger Wicker have issued statements following the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to U.S. Supreme Court.
Wicker said, “Amy Coney Barrett is an outstanding judge and an even better person. A mother to seven children, she was subjected to unfair attacks on her religious faith and judicial philosophy during her previous confirmation process. Her grace under pressure and long-standing commitment to the rule of law indicate that she has the right temperament to serve on the Supreme Court and go through a highly-charged confirmation process. I commend President Trump on another exceptional pick for the high court, and I hope to meet with Judge Barrett soon.”
President Trump nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett Saturday afternoon.
Judge Barrett was confirmed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit on October 31, 2017. Wicker supported her confirmation, as did all Senate Republicans and three Senate Democrats.
Hyde-Smith states:
“President Trump has exercised his right to put forth a nominee to fill a Supreme Court vacancy. In Judge Barrett, I believe President Trump has chosen a qualified conservative jurist who, if confirmed, will bring an important perspective to the Court. I look forward to being part of her historic and important confirmation process, which will follow precedent and regular Senate order. I take my constitutional ‘advice and consent’ responsibility very seriously, and I will carefully weigh Judge Barrett’s merits and qualifications and vote accordingly.”
An ideological heir to the late conservative Justice Antonin Scalia, Barrett would fill the seat vacated after the Sept. 18 death of liberal icon Ruth Bader Ginsberg.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.