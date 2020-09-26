First Alert Forecast: Another nice day is expected tomorrow

More changes will move into this next work and school week with more cool and below average temperatures in the forecast. A trough is expected to dive southward at the start of the week forcing 2 cold fronts through the area. one will drop through on Monday afternoon and evening and will likely spark up showers along the front. A few showers or storms could be gusty or strong on Monday. Temperatures overnight on Monday are expected to drop to the 50′s. Showers will linger into Tuesday with highs in the lower 70′s. A second front will drop through on Thursday helping us stay cool and dry for the remainder of the work and school week as a high pressure builds into the area. Highs for the middle to end portion of the 7-day forecast will top out in the 70′s each day with lows in the 50′s. A few models have suggested lows in the 40′s for the start of October this week. We aren’t expecting any tropical development through the next 5 days, but this isn’t a time to let our guard down since Hurricane Season doesn’t officially end until November 30th.