First Alert Forecast: Big cool down is on the way

On Monday, we will likely be watching a cold front approaching the area that is expected to spark up showers and storms as it moved through during the afternoon and evening hours. A few could be gusty and strong. Drier and cooler air will be ushered into the area as we go into Monday night and temperatures will likely remain below average for the rest of the week. A few showers could linger into Tuesday. Another cold front is expected to move through on Thursday to help reinforce the cooler and drier conditions, but isn’t expected to being rain to the forecast. A high pressure will then build into the area keeping us dry for the end if the 7-day forecast. By the end of the upcoming week, we could see possibly see highs in the upper 60′s with overnight temperatures in the 50′s, maybe upper 40′s. We are still pleased to say that no additional tropical development is expected through the next 5 days.