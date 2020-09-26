Community college volunteer posts controversial comments about JSU

MENDENHALL, Miss. (WLBT) - Copiah-Lincoln Community College issued a statement on Friday after a school volunteer made controversial comments about Jackson State University.
The community college identified the person as a former foundation board officer. The school said the person is not an employee but is a volunteer.
The volunteer posted these comments to a private group on Facebook:
“Y’all are greatly overreacting to the Deion Sanders' hire at JSU. The campus location is a ghetto area. The school has limited resources to support their football program. The City of Jackson is horribly governed and embarking on bankruptcy. Brother Deion will be a flash in the pan and will have an impact of no more than one recruiting season. When recruits visit JSU in person and compare their observations with that of other campuses, they will not fall for Deion’s mouthing off.”
The school posted a statement and said the comments do not reflect its views or opinions.
“The opinion expressed in a recent social media post by a former Foundation board officer does not reflect the opinions or views of Copiah-Lincoln Community College nor the Copiah-Lincoln Community College Foundation. The individual is a volunteer and is not employed by the college."
