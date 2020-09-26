Community college volunteer posts controversial comments about JSU

“Y’all are greatly overreacting to the Deion Sanders' hire at JSU. The campus location is a ghetto area. The school has limited resources to support their football program. The City of Jackson is horribly governed and embarking on bankruptcy. Brother Deion will be a flash in the pan and will have an impact of no more than one recruiting season. When recruits visit JSU in person and compare their observations with that of other campuses, they will not fall for Deion’s mouthing off.”