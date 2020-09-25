Former Rebul Academy head football coach under investigation by Attorney General

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There is new information about the former Rebul Academy head football coach under arrest for the sexual assault of a student. It’s a WLBT news exclusive report.
We now know the State Attorney General’s office is investigating 37-year-old Christopher Dwayne Ingram for a possible scam involving thousands of dollars.
In a Facebook post by a member of an officiating crew for a Rebul football game, Ingram allegedly announced for a moment of silence to remember his 3-year-old who had succumbed to cancer.
The officiating crew allegedly donated game fees of more than $500 and others in the community contributed between 8 to 10-thousand dollars to donate to Ingram and his family.
I reached out to the Attorney General’s office for comment. Director of Communications, Colby Jordan replied in an email, “On background, we do not comment on active investigations.”
I also spoke to Debra Bowers, Head of School for Rebul Academy. She confirmed there is an investigation by the Attorney General’s office but she told me she could not comment further.
3 On Your Side will continue to follow this story and give you updates when they are available.
