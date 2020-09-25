First Alert Forecast: clouds hold Friday; sunny periods this weekend

FRIDAY: Beta’s wake will keep clouds hanging around through much of your Friday. A few foggy banks will be possible early as well. Eventually, the clouds may give way to a few sun breaks during the afternoon hours. Expect highs to top out in the 70s to near 80. Skies will gradually clear into Friday night as lows drop into the lower to middle 60s.
WEEKEND PLANNER: High pressure will sneak into the region to get us into the upcoming weekend. A few foggy spots may greet you out the door early Saturday – generally, mostly to partly sunny skies with highs in the lower to middle 80s. A stray shower or storm may be possible Sunday, though most will remain dry with highs in the middle 80s. Lows both nights will drop into the middle 60s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Several fronts will be on their way through central and southwest Mississippi into next week. The first front approaches Monday into Tuesday – which could bring a scattering of storms; a few of which could be strong. In the wake of the storms, cooler air will quickly fill in Tuesday with highs in the 70s. A brief rebound Wednesday into the upper 70s will give way to the second front that will usher in a substantial drop – into the lower 70s; lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s by the end of the week.
TROPICS: As of now, we don’t anticipate any tropical system to form in the Atlantic basin through the weekend. We’ll be keeping an eye on the western Caribbean toward the end of next week along with the ‘main development region’ near the Cabo Verde Islands for potential development.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.