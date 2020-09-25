First Alert Forecast: clouds hold Friday; sunny periods this weekend

EXTENDED FORECAST: Several fronts will be on their way through central and southwest Mississippi into next week. The first front approaches Monday into Tuesday – which could bring a scattering of storms; a few of which could be strong. In the wake of the storms, cooler air will quickly fill in Tuesday with highs in the 70s. A brief rebound Wednesday into the upper 70s will give way to the second front that will usher in a substantial drop – into the lower 70s; lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s by the end of the week.