Detention ponds coming to the City of Pearl to help reduce flash flooding problems

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - Some of the worst flooding events in the City of Pearl have caused major destruction in the past.
Mayor Jake Windham is now eager to share a new plan for this decades-old problem.
“We were trying to come up with some creative ideas because right here behind City Hall has been flooding historically there for 50 years," said Windham.
After discussions with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Windham is creating detention ponds in the city.
“If we can hold that water back during a flash flood event, then we can prevent flooding in this particular area. So we purchased eight acres from from some landowners over there. And we think that the investment is going to be really good to reduce flooding. That’s not the only area...”
This project has four detention ponds. The first one, at the end of Upper Drive, is supposed to help the people in the Pine Park subdivision. Contractors broke ground there this week.
“Well we were aware that we were in a flood zone, but they said it hadn’t flooded in like 30 something years," said Brad Gilder.
Gilmer and his wife Carolyn said their home at Boehle Street has flooded many times before; the worst flooding happened in 2018.
“It messed up our floors. We had to redo everything, but the second time and third time wasn’t as bad," said Gilmer. They hope the detention pond plan is effective.
“I hope it works. As long as we’ve had to put up with it, I just hate having the see all the water coming up," said Carolyn Gilmer.
The completion date for all the ponds will depend on approved working permits and weather.