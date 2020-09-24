Sen. Hyde-Smith doesn’t believe recent Senate poll, says Democrat win would be ‘total disaster’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith has responded after a Senate poll released this week showed that Mike Espy trails her by only one point.
In an interview Thursday, Paul Gallo asked Hyde-Smith about this poll, adding, “I don’t think anybody in their right mind would think that that poll is accurate.”
“No, you’re exactly correct,” Hyde-Smith responded. She said that the public will hear “a lot of noise and creativity” but that her campaign feels “very good about this.” Hyde-Smith also stated that the only poll that matters “is on November the 3rd.”
This as Espy continues to out-raise Hyde-Smith, recently taking in $1 million in the weekend after Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death. According to the Espy campaign, this was five times more than Hyde-Smith took in during her entire second quarter.
Later in the interview, Hyde-Smith said a Democrat filling her seat or a Democrat winning the presidency would be a “total disaster” and that “they would do so many things that President Donald Trump has accomplished. We would never straighten it out in twenty years.”
Hyde-Smith called this election the most important election in American history. “I can not stress that enough. It is scary.”
The polling website FiveThirtyEight gives Hyde-Smith a 92 percent chance of winning the November election. In 2018, Hyde-Smith beat Espy by 8 points.
