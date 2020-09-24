Psych exam requested for Ridgeland mother charged with sexual battery

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - The counsel of a Ridgeland mother charged with sexual battery requested that she receives a psychiatric exam.
The mother is Dacoda Ray. She was recently indicted in August 2020 on two counts of sexual battery against two children.
The court document states that Ray has not admitted to any mental issues, but the investigating officer believes that she is not well mentally or emotionally.
The counsel cited Rule 12 of the Mississippi Rules of Criminal Procedure, Comment as support for their request.
The rule states that a defendant may undergo an evaluation to determine their competency to stand trial.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.