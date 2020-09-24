Protests declared unlawful after windows broken on 4th Street

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Unrest continues amid the nation’s anger over the outcome of the Breonna Taylor case.
Protests resumed in downtown Louisville on Thursday as many of the 127 protesters arrested the night before were released from jail.
Just after 8:30 p.m. Thursday, LMPD declared the protests unlawful after windows were broken at 4th Street. That came just half an hour before the curfew was set to go in place for a second straight night.
Earlier Thursday, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer extended the curfew through the weekend. Anyone not going to work or church or seeking medical services must remain indoors from 9 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. until Monday morning.
Multiple videos showed a large number of police gathering near where the protesters are marching.
Around 9 p.m., Indiana State Police shut down the 2nd Street Bridge.
TARC has now suspended services starting at 10 Thursday night.
Those services will resume starting Friday.
