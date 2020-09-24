MEMA purchases warehouse to store PPE stockpiles

The facility is located in the Greater Jackson Industrial Park in Byram

The warehouse was purchased with federal CARES Act funds allocated to MEMA at a total of $2,360,000. (Source: MEMA)
By Maggie Wade | September 24, 2020 at 4:04 PM CDT - Updated September 24 at 4:04 PM

BYRAM, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Emergency Management Agency has a new facility to store Personal Protective Equipment. The warehouse is in the Greater Jackson Industrial Park in Byram.

Executive Director Greg Michel says the facility will be used to store MEMA’s 60 day stockpile of essential PPE supplies as the state continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

Michel says the facility will be the emergency warehouse for the COVID-19 disaster and future disasters.
Greg Michel said, “this facility will serve not only for storage of PPE for this current disaster but it’ll also be our emergency warehouse for this and future disasters along the way. As well it will also be our back up COOP (Continuity of Operations) Site should Emergency Management personnel have to deploy from our main site at the State Emergency Operations Center.”

The warehouse will be used as the new State Emergency Logistical Operations Center. The facility was purchased with federal CARES Act funds allocated to MEMA for over 2.3 million dollars.

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.