Franklin County residents clean up from overnight flooding

FRANKLIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Heavy overnight rains proved to be too much for the Homochitto River to handle.
The river came out of its banks, flooding communities in Franklin County and shutting down travel on some roadways.
Just east at Camp Ridge Point, several feet of water flooded campers and cabins in the middle of the night - The river rising 12 feet in a matter of hours.
Residents spent the day sweeping mud and floodwaters from their homes. Teresa Hannah’s weekend getaway now a muddy mess. “It was a lot of mud. We’re having to pull everything out and start over got us pretty good.”
Nearly 55 campsites went underwater. The flood hit at 3 a.m. with some residents not having time to get out
“They tried to come get some in a boat," said Howard Herring. "The game wardens couldn’t get there, the boat couldn’t get there. The current was so swift and the water was only about 3 feet deep so the boat couldn’t run.”
Thankfully no injuries were reported after a raging river stormed across its banks and into areas it hasn’t reached in 15 years.
