Four Miss. schools receive National Blue Ribbon School Honors

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos recognized four Mississippi schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2020 on Thursday.
The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.
The following Mississippi schools were recognized:
- Olive Branch, Center Hill High School, Desoto County School District
- D’Iberville, D’Iberville Elementary School, Harrison County School District
- Madison, Madison Station Elementary School, Madison County School District
- Biloxi, Popps Ferry Elementary School, Biloxi Public School District
“Congratulations to this year’s National Blue Ribbon School awardees,” said Secretary DeVos. “It’s a privilege to recognize the extraordinary work you do to meet students' needs and prepare them for successful careers and meaningful lives.”
Photographs and brief descriptions of all 2020 National Blue Ribbon Schools are available at https://www.ed.gov/nationalblueribbonschools.
