First Alert Forecast: rain tapers Thursday; quieter days emerge

THURSDAY: Beta’s circulation will pass over the area, keeping heightened chances for showers and storms in the forecast through, at least, mid-day Thursday. A risk for heavy rain and a spin-up tornado will last through mid-day. Even amid the storms, highs will still manage the 70s through the day. Clouds will slowly clear late as the system moves farther east with lows in the middle to upper 60s.
FRIDAY: Clouds will hang around through the start of Friday – eventually, giving way to a few sunnier breaks during the afternoon hours. Expect highs to top out in the upper 70s to near 80. A stray shower or two is possible, but not likely. Skies will gradually clear into Friday night as lows drop into the middle 60s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: With the weekend upon us, a few showers and storms can’t be ruled out Saturday or Sunday, but most will turn dry amid highs in the lower to middle 80s. A front is poised to move through the area by late Tuesday, ushering a substantial cool down with highs in the Monday and Tuesday 80s, falling into the 70s by Wednesday into late week.
TROPICS: Beta’s remnants will gradually move away through Thursday taking its rain, gusty breezes along with it. As of now, we don’t anticipate any tropical system to form in the Atlantic basin through the weekend. We’ll be keeping an eye on the western Caribbean toward the end of next week along with the ‘main development region’ near the Cabo Verde Islands for potential development.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
