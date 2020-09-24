Deion Sanders’ son gets offer from JSU

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Shedeur Sanders, the son of new Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders, has an offer to go to JSU.
Sanders tweeted he was “blessed” to receive an offer from JSU.
In his first press conference as head coach, Sanders said his son will make his own decision about which school he goes to, and when asked if he will recruit his son, he replied, “We don’t talk about that.”
Shedeur currently plays quarterback under his father at Trinity Christian School in Texas and is listed as a four-star recruit. He’s currently committed to Florida Atlantic.
