Rep. Thompson calls Breonna Taylor decision ‘incomplete justice,’ says system 'must be changed’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Representative Bennie Thompson is calling the decision to indict one officer in the death of Breonna Taylor “incomplete justice.”
“We waited 6 months for incomplete justice. The system must be changed,” Thompson wrote on Twitter minutes after the decision was announced while linking to an Associated Press article regarding the findings.
Wednesday it was announced that a Kentucky grand jury would not move forward with charges against any officers for their role in Taylor’s death. One officer, Brett Hankison, has been charged with three counts of wanton endangerment.
A Twitter user responded to Thompson’s tweet, stating that, “Justice was done under the parameters of the law yet no outcome other than what the left and their Marxist rioters wanted would suffice, and even then they would have wanted more."
Thompson would respond to this, saying, “If you are okay with the police breaking into homes and killing people in their sleep then just say that.”
According to Kentucky’s Attorney General Daniel Cameron, the officers who went to Taylor’s apartment knocked before entering and did not use a no-knock warrant. Taylor and her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, had been asleep at the time but both got out of bed when the knocking occurred.
Walker would later tell police that he did hear the knocking but did not know who was coming in so he grabbed a gun. Walker would then shoot at police, hitting one officer in the thigh. Police would return fire with Taylor being shot six times.
“According to Kentucky law, the use of force by (Officers Jonathan Mattingly and (Myles) Cosgrove was justified to protect themselves," Cameron said. "This justification bars us from pursuing criminal charges in Miss Breonna Taylor’s death.”
Ben Crump, an attorney who is representing Taylor’s family, tweeted that the officer’s charges did “nothing for the murder of Breonna Taylor," calling it, "outrageous and offensive!”
Taylor’s family and the City of Louisville reached a $12 million settlement in her death - the largest ever paid by the city in an officer-involved shooting case.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.