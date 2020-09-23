Prepare now for severe weather as Beta makes its way to Miss.

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Emergency management officials across central Mississippi are keeping a close eye on the forecast as Beta slowly makes its way in our direction.
Right now is the time for everyone to start preparing for severe weather.
The Rankin County Tornado Safe Room says they will open their doors to anyone seeking shelter from severe storms if a tornado watch is issued.
Families should start discussing plans for a safe space in the event of severe weather.
If you are in a building or a house, the safest place is the lowest floor or an interior room. It is best to stay away from windows and doors.
For people in mobile homes or cars, experts suggest those should be abandoned for more substantial shelter like a tornado safe room.
All of this is a possibility with tornados during the storm system on Wednesday night. Heavy rain and flooding could be possible.
It is recommended to never attempt to drive through floodwaters if roadways are not visible. The best thing to do is to turnaround and don’t drown.
Most importantly, you should have multiple ways to receive alerts throughout the night and day.
