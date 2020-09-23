One North State Street repaving project finished, one to go

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - “I am so excited about this pavement because we usually ride down here and just buh-bump buh-bump bump, now we’re just smooth and we an enjoy the road and we don’t have to worry about these potholes or our cars getting messed up.”
Patricia Smith has been picking up children every school day at First Presbyterian Church for the last four years. She says it blew her mind when she heard North State Street between Fortification Street and Woodrow Wilson was going to be repaved.
“We’ve just been waiting on this so long, and now it’s finally here. We’re just so excited!” she said.
Tuesday, there were engineers on site doing their final inspections of the work, making sure the sidewalks meet handicap accessibility requirements. Project manager Robert Lee says it has been an important project not just because of the amount of traffic, but because of the stops along the route.
“This is a major artery to the hospitals and connecting downtown," Lee said. "Getting this section resurfaced is an improvement not only for the hospital, but for Millsaps, for Belhaven, Belhaven University, and for Baptist. It will be a big improvement for our motorists.”
The area between Fondren and Meadowbrook has also been under construction for some time. Lee says it looks like they’re getting to the homestretch there, too.
“That project has been under construction a little under two years now,” he said. “It’s been probably our biggest undertaking as far as the city reconstruction job, moreso than our Fortification construction job a few years ago.”
Lee said once traffic is flowing both ways from Fondren to Meadowbrook, there will be a grand reopening so everyone can celebrate.
