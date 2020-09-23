MARS Food to invest $2.5M in Greenville amid Uncle Ben’s name change

“I’m proud of the Ben’s Original brand and the Mars Food Associates who pour their hearts and souls into making the world’s best rice every day in Greenville. Mars holds a special place in our community, and we’re proud to send a piece of Greenville to dinner tables and families through Ben’s Original. Since Mars Food first announced its commitment to evolve the brand in June, they have done an outstanding job of listening to myself and many more of our community leaders and advocates to ensure our diverse voices are heard. We will continue to work together to improve education opportunities for our more than 7,500 area students and provide greater access to fresh foods for our residents. I’d like to thank Mars Food for taking a very important step forward in helping to feed opportunities that offer everyone a seat at the table.”