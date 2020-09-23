Man charged with tossing dog over overpass

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | September 22, 2020 at 11:49 PM CDT - Updated September 23 at 12:16 PM

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Southaven police officers responded to a call of a dog being thrown off of Highway 302 overpass at I-55 on Tuesday at 11 a.m.

Multiple witnesses described the suspect allegedly responsible for the crime.

Officers located the suspect nearby and identified him as Merterrious Johnson. He has been charged with aggravated animal cruelty, which is a felony in Mississippi.

The dog is in the care of the Southaven Animal Shelter and is receiving treatment for injuries at this time. (Source: Southaven Animal Shelter)

