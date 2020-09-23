Macon Municipal Court Clerk arrested for embezzlement

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The State Auditor’s Office arrested a Macon Municipal Court Clerk after she was indicted for embezzlement on Wednesday.
Auditor Shad White identified the woman as Yolanda Atkins.
White says Atkins allegedly embezzled over $2,000 for January 2018 to July 2019.
“I want to thank the investigators and private sector CPAs who worked together to uncover this fraud,” said Auditor White. “We will pursue justice for the taxpayers in this case, and I expect the case to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”
White says Atkins surrendered to Special Agents at the Noxubee County Jail where she will remain until her arraignment on Thursday.
If convicted, Atkins faces up to 5 years in prison and $5,000 in fines.
