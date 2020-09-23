Joe Laurinaitis, pro wrestler Road Warrior Animal, dies at age 60

FILE - In this Dec. 14, 2008 file photo of James Laurinaitis, of Ohio State, left, poses with his father Joe Laurinaitis after being awarded The Lott Trophy in Newport Beach, Calif. Joe Laurinaitis knew his middle child was bound for greatness right about the time he saw the 12-year-old doing piledrivers and choke-slamming his younger sister out on the family's backyard trampoline. Now James Laurinaitis is ready to follow in his dad's footsteps as a professional athlete, only in the NFL instead of the WWE. (Source: AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian, File)