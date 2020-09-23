Garage door installer arrested for defrauding Brandon homeowners

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Outraged homeowners, conned out of thousands of dollars, went to authorities filing charges about work that was never done.
The Brandon business owner was arrested after several victims came forward. Jamie L. Sullivan was taken into custody Tuesday.
The Rankin County Sheriff’s Department investigators say there may be more victims.
“It’s devastating to me that there are any people here in this world that would do that kind of thing to anybody,” said Sullivan Windham.
The Brandon homeowner said she and husband Gary paid Jamie Sullivan $4,000 in April to install garage doors at their Stump Ridge Road home. According to Windham, Sullivan was a friend of her husband’s.
Months went by with the Brandon businessman avoiding them and making excuses including having COVID-19 for not installing the garage doors.
“We had to come out of pocket our own money another $3,000 to pay for more doors to be put up so that we don’t get a letter from the H.O.A. so that we don’t get fined or sued for not have the doors,” said Windham.
In August the Windhams filed charges against Sullivan. Rankin County authorities have charged him with three counts of false pretense.
Three victims told deputies they paid Sullivan for materials and labor and he never installed the garage doors.
“We would encourage anybody to contact the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department if they have been a victim of this individual’s scheme,” said Rankin County Sheriff’s Department Legal Counsel Paul Holley. “We have an investigator that is working on that right now. We have more people coming forward yesterday and today."
“It’s wrong to put a family or anybody like that in that kind of thing to anybody,” added Windham. Sullivan faces up to 10 years in prison and up t $10,000 if convicted of each of the three false pretense charges.
