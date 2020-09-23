First Alert Forecast: rain, storm impacts from Beta Wednesday, Thursday

WEDNESDAY: As Beta turns up the Texas coast, the system will begin to bring more numerous rounds of rain and storms across the region through the day. Expect clouds, mild gusty breezes and pockets of heavy rain lifting over the region amid highs in the 70s. 1-3″ of rain will be possible; locally heavier amounts of 4-5″ can’t be ruled out. A risk for a spin-up tornado also can’t be ruled out, especially south of I-20 during the overnight into early Thursday morning as lows drop into the 60s.
THURSDAY: Beta’s circulation will pass over the area, keeping heightened chances for showers and storms in the forecast through, at least, Thursday afternoon. A risk for heavy rain and a spin-up tornado will last through mid-day. Even amid the storms, highs will still manage the 70s through the day. Clouds will slowly clear late as the system moves farther east with lows in the middle to upper 60s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: As Beta moves away from the area – our weather will quiet down into the upcoming and gradually turn warmer. A few showers and storms can’t be ruled out Friday through Sunday, but most will turn dry. Highs will be near 80 Friday, lower to middle 80s Saturday and Sunday. A front is poised to move through the area by late Tuesday, ushering a substantial cool down with highs in the Monday and Tuesday 80s, falling into the 70s by Wednesday.
TROPICS: Beta’s remnants continue to be the focus locally as periods of rain, gusty breezes and a risk for a spin-up tornado or two will be featured through today through Thursday for central and southwest Mississippi. Farther out in the Atlantic basin, Teddy will continue to a run toward the Canadian Maritimes bring big waves and strong winds to the Canadian Maritimes. And, a blast from hurricane’s past, Paulette’s remnant circulation reformed near the Azores and poses no threat to the US.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
