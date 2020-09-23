First Alert Forecast: rain, storm impacts from Beta Wednesday, Thursday

WEDNESDAY: As Beta turns up the Texas coast, the system will begin to bring more numerous rounds of rain and storms across the region through the day. Expect clouds, mild gusty breezes and pockets of heavy rain lifting over the region amid highs in the 70s. 1-3″ of rain will be possible; locally heavier amounts of 4-5″ can’t be ruled out. A risk for a spin-up tornado also can’t be ruled out, especially south of I-20 during the overnight into early Thursday morning as lows drop into the 60s.