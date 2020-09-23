Ellis Ave. paving to start soon; part of mayor’s larger infrastructure plan

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba discussed a plan for paving work on Ellis Avenue on Wednesday.
Lumumba says Ellis Avenue is in bad condition, but resurfacing is just part of a plan to address the city’s infrastructure problems.
The project will be paid entirely with the city’s one percent sales tax fund.
He also announced that Jackson plans to pave Medgar Evers Boulevard and Capitol Street in the near future.
“We look forward to addressing our failing infrastructure in every regard here in the city of Jackson," Lumumba said. "Our interest in repairing our infrastructure spans from one end of the city to the next.”
He says paving work will begin next week and will take 4-5 weeks to complete.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.