DOJ offers to step in to help curb crime in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson City Council President Aaron Banks announced the city plans to work with the Department of Justice to help fight crime in the metro area.
The council recently agreed to increase the starting pay of Jackson Police Department recruits from $26,900 per year to $30,000 per year.
Banks says that is not enough. He says U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst extended an offer to work with local law enforcement officers to reduce crime.
Banks did not specify how Hurst offered to help, but he says city leaders look forward to discussing the possible collaboration.
“A lot of people around the country are talking about this being a political measure, because of the presidential election," Banks said. "They way I see it and the way some of my colleagues see it is we aren’t concerned about the political measure. We don’t want to see another life lost.”
The city will look to get input from citizens before taking any action on the offer.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.