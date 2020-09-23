Coronavirus in Mississippi: 94,573 cases, 2,870 deaths reported by health dept.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 94,573.
The Mississippi Department of Health confirmed 552 new cases and 24 new deaths Wednesday.
So far, 2,870 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.
The number of tests done in the state totals 799,602 as of September 22. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.
An estimated 85,327 people have recovered from the virus.
On March 19, the first in-state death from the virus was reported of a man from Hancock County.
Mississippi Department of Health has a hotline open 24 hours, 7 days a week for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.
