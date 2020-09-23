City of Clinton extends free WiFi to its residents

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - City of Clinton announced it will offer free WiFi access to residents experiencing internet issues during the coronavirus pandemic.
The city has opened three WiFi hotspot locations:
- Lion’s Club Park, 251 East Leake Street
- Wood Activity Center parking lot, 111 Clinton Boulevard
- Bark Park parking lot, 913 Old Vicksburg Road
Residents have the option to use the WiFi in a parking lot or an open area where social distancing must be enforced.
“We must see telecom and connectivity as an essential utility, much like water and sewer,” Clinton Mayor Phil Fisher stated. “Right now we must harness the power of innovation in connectivity for families and businesses to succeed as a community. It is the way we will learn. It is the way of the future.”
Each hotspot has a firewall and content filters to prevent inappropriate use. No password is required. Internet service is provided through Mississippi based C Spire’s fiber network.
Clinton Public School District leaders expressed their appreciation for the free WiFi.
“Internet accessibility during these unprecedented times has become more important than ever in order to ensure that the students of the Clinton Public School District are able to access virtual instruction,” Clinton Public School District Dr. Tim Martin said. “The school district is very appreciative of the efforts to provide free Wi-Fi hotspots by the City and encourage our students to take advantage of these locations.”
