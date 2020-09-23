Brandon business owner arrested for fraud

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Rankin County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jamie Sullivan, the owner of Mr. Fix It Garage Door, located in Brandon, on Tuesday.
Deputies say Sullivan was the target of an investigation after they received multiple reports that people paid for garage door installation, but no work was ever done.
Deputies said the victims paid for all materials and labor upfront, but when they tried to confront Sullivan he would offer excuses before eventually cutting off all communication.
The Rankin County Sheriff’s Office along with the Mississippi Attorney General’s office says they are continuing to investigate the extent of Sullivan’s fraud.
He is currently in custody at the Rankin County Detention Center.
