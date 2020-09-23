366 absentee ballots cast on first day of absentee voting in Hinds County

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Absentee voting for the November 3 General Election is underway.
It started on Monday, Sept. 21, and Hinds County Circuit Clerk Zach Wallace said 366 people came in that day to vote absentee.
You can cast your vote via absentee ballot if you meet the following requirements:
- If you are 65 years of age or older
- If you will be out of your home county on Election Day
- If you are required to work while the polls are open
- If you have been exposed to COVID-19 or are the caregiver of someone who has been exposed to the virus
- If you have a temporary or permanent disability
- Other reason required by law
The voter registration deadline is Monday, October 5.
Absentee voting ends on at 5 p.m. October 31.
The Hinds County Circuit Clerk’s Office has added additional business hours for residents to register to vote.
Residents can visit the Jackson or Raymond office between 8 a.m.- 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 3 to complete voter registration.
Call the Jackson office at 601-968-6640 or the Raymond office at 601-857-8038 for more information.
