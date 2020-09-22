‘We’re gonna get on out of here;’ Hurricane Sally survivor recalls terrifying moments in chest high water

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Brandon man says he’s thankful to be alive tonight after he and his brother narrowly escaped Hurricane Sally.
Last week Barry Rhodes took a routine trip to see his brother Gil in Gulf Shores, Alabama.
However, what he didn’t know is Hurricane Sally would also be paying a visit.
When flood waters rushed in the home the men knew they needed to start heading to higher ground.
They began trudging through the chest high water.
“It was hard to walk because it was a lot of debris, and there were limbs, and snakes,” Rhodes recalled.
Not long into their journey Barry noticed his brother struggling.
Gil has health issues but Barry refused to leave him behind.
“He was really laboring to stay up so I grabbed his collar and he grabbed my arm and my belt, and I grabbed him around the shoulder and said we’re gonna get on out of here,” Rhodes described.
After wading through the water for nearly an hour, they made it to higher ground where they saw a man waving a flashlight.
That man turned out to be the help they needed.
His family offered the brothers food, a change of clothes and a place to stay the night.
When they returned to Gulf Shores they next day, the men found their home and cars damaged. But despite the devastation, Barry said he’s just thankful he was able to get his big brother to safety.
“You can replace the carpet, you can replace the house, the cars, the trucks, but you can’t replace the memories, and you can’t replace your brother,” Rhodes expressed.
Barry is now back home in Brandon. His son drove from Georgia and took him back after the storm passed.
His says his brother is staying at a friend’s house in Gulf Shores until his home can be repaired.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.