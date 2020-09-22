Saints squander double-digit lead, lose to the Raiders

Alvin Kamara collides with a Raider defender right at the goal line. (Source: Edwin Goode)
By Garland Gillen | September 21, 2020 at 10:30 PM CDT - Updated September 22 at 7:32 AM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas. For the Saints, that sounds like a great idea.

The Saints owned a 17-7 lead in the second quarter, but then squandered their double-digit edge. The Raiders scored 24 unanswered points, taking the victory, 34-24.

Raider quarterback Derek Carr went 28-of-38 passing, 282 yards, and three TD passes.

Drew Brees finished 26-of-38, 312 yards, TD pass, and an interception.

New Orleans racked up 10 penalties for a 129 yards in the contest.

Saints running back Alvin Kamara is also an answer to an NFL trivia question. Who was the first player to score a touchdown in Las Vegas?

Yes, that would be Kamara. His 1-yard touchdown run upped the Saints lead over the Raiders, 10-0. Kamara finished with two TD’s on the night.

Jared Cook inflicted some revenge on his former team in the second quarter, pulling in a 6-yard touchdown reception. Cook Played for the Raiders from 2017-18. His first TD of 2020 gave the Saints a 17-7 advantage.

The Saints and Raiders were knotted up at halftime, 17-17.

