NFL legends deny reported addition to JSU coaching staff

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Deion Sanders says his coaching staff has been in place for weeks, but neither he nor the school is ready to confirm anyone on that staff.
Tuesday afternoon, reports surfaced that included NFL Hall of Famers Terrell Owens and Warren Sapp on the staff.
However, Sanders, Sapp and Owens have all since refuted the reports.
Sanders called the list “absolutely wrong,” while Owens and Sapp called it “fake news.”
Sanders said Tuesday morning that the coaching staff will get started in a few weeks. It remains to be seen who will be on the staff.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.