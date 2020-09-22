National Voter Registration Day: Where to sign up

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tuesday, September 22 is National Voter Registration Day.
With the November election looming, there’s a big awareness campaign to get everyone registered to vote. But because of the COVID-19 pandemic, things look different this year.
Different groups are holding drive-thru registration drives. Others are providing masks and pens to register and to take with them on Election Day.
There’s three events in Rankin County on Tuesday.
- Rankin County Nation Voter Registration Day Drive-Thru • 4:00 PM | Outlets of Mississippi | 200 Bass Pro Drive, Pearl, MS
- Rankin County Nation Voter Registration Day Drive-Thru • 4:00 PM | Nouveau Salon | 2315 Lakeland Cove, Flowood, MS
- Rankin County Nation Voter Registration Day Drive-Thru • 4:00 PM | True Vine Missionary Baptist Church | 124 Vine Drive, Brandon, MS
Since 2012, they’ve registered more than 3 million people on the fourth Tuesday in September.
They’re also making people aware that if you’ve changed your address since the last election, you must register to vote again in that county.
If you’ve registered online, make sure you follow up with the circuit clerk’s office in your area to verify they received your registration.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.