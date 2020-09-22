Lee Elementary in Jackson to be renamed

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson elementary school is closer to having a new name. Parents, teachers, students, community and school board members narrowed down a list from thirty to six semi- finalists.
The six names that make the list are:
- Medgar Evers
- Alice Harden
- Mayor Chokwe Lumumba (The late)
- Jessie Mosley
- Aaron and Ollye Shirley
- Margaret Walker-Alexander
You can participate in the non-binding poll through 11:59 p.m. on Monday September 28th. The Lee Renaming Committee will meet September 30th to name three finalists. Students will then spend the first three weeks in October engaged in lessons and activities based on the three finalists and participate in a school based election the week of November 2.
The Jackson Public School District and Lee Elementary invite participation in this non-binding poll to cast your vote for your favorite namesake here.
