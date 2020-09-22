First Alert Forecast: periods of rain, storms through mid-week

TROPICS: Beta will be the focus locally as periods of rain, gusty breezes and a risk for a spin-up tornado or two will be featured through mid-late week for central and southwest Mississippi. Farther out in the Atlantic basin, Hurricane Teddy will continue to a run toward the Canadian Maritimes by mid-week. With it, sloshing a lot of water toward the US and Canada east coast, causing surf issues and possible erosion. And, a blast from hurricane’s past, Paulette’s remnant circulation reformed near the Azores and poses no threat to the US.