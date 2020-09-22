First Alert Forecast: periods of rain, storms through mid-week

TUESDAY: Beta made landfall near Port O’Connor, Texas late Monday night. The core of Beta will remain west of our area – though, being on the eastern side, keeps opportunities for rain, at times, in our forecast in central and southwest Mississippi. Expect highs in the 70s amid the clouds and mild east breezes. Opportunities for rain will begin increase for more areas through Tuesday night and into Wednesday as Beta makes a turn toward the northeast. Scattered showers continue with lows in the 60s.
WEDNESDAY: As Beta turns up the Texas coast, the system will begin to bring more numerous rounds of rain and storms across the region. Expect clouds, mild gusty breezes and pockets of heavy rain lifting over the region amid highs in the 70s. 1-2″ of rain will be possible; locally heavier amounts can’t be ruled out.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Rain chances continue through Thursday as Beta’s core shifts farther east, into to our area. Expect periods of rain, gusty breezes and a risk for a spin-up tornado or two during this time. Beta’s circulation will trek farther north and away from the region through the weekend – though, lingering moisture may help to spark few showers. Highs will creep upward - into the lower to middle 80s; lows in the middle to upper 60s – typical of late September.
TROPICS: Beta will be the focus locally as periods of rain, gusty breezes and a risk for a spin-up tornado or two will be featured through mid-late week for central and southwest Mississippi. Farther out in the Atlantic basin, Hurricane Teddy will continue to a run toward the Canadian Maritimes by mid-week. With it, sloshing a lot of water toward the US and Canada east coast, causing surf issues and possible erosion. And, a blast from hurricane’s past, Paulette’s remnant circulation reformed near the Azores and poses no threat to the US.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
