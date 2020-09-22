Decision 2020: Special Election Results

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippians across the state took part in several special elections Tuesday.
Folks took to the polls for Mississippi Senate District 39 which covers Copiah, Lawrence, Lincoln and Walthall counties.
Partial results are starting to come in with Lawrence, Lincoln, and Walthall counties reporting.
Here are the results so far:
- Jason Barrett 2,414
- Beth Brown 1,259
- Cindy Bryan 382
- Michael Campbell 305
- Josh Davis 270
- Ben Johnson 611
- Prentiss Smith 751
- Michael Smith 1,309
- Bill Sones 2,436
We are also covering the House District 66 race and are awaiting results.
