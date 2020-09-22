Decision 2020: Special Election Results

Decision 2020: Special Election Results
By China Lee | September 22, 2020 at 9:26 PM CDT - Updated September 22 at 9:26 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippians across the state took part in several special elections Tuesday.

Folks took to the polls for Mississippi Senate District 39 which covers Copiah, Lawrence, Lincoln and Walthall counties.

Partial results are starting to come in with Lawrence, Lincoln, and Walthall counties reporting.

Here are the results so far:

  • Jason Barrett 2,414
  • Beth Brown 1,259
  • Cindy Bryan ­­­382
  • Michael Campbell ­­305
  • Josh Davis 270
  • Ben Johnson ­­­611
  • Prentiss Smith ­­­751
  • Michael Smith ­­­1,309
  • Bill Sones 2,436

We are also covering the House District 66 race and are awaiting results.

