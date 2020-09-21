TODAY at 11: Easy ‘Meatless Monday’ meals

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Dr. Fiona B. Lewis joined the TODAY at 11 team to showcase tasty Meatless Monday meals that are easy to prepare.
Vegan French Toast and Sauteed Pear
French toast
5 slices of bread
1 cup Just Egg 1 teaspoon SDTF Roasted Veggie Seasoning
½ teaspoon dried oregano
½ teaspoon cinnamon
1 tablespoon vegan butter
Instructions
1. Cut each slice of bread in half by making a diagonal cut.
2. Add roasted veggie seasoning, cinnamon, and dried oregano to 1 cup of Just Egg
3. Preheat a skillet on medium heat and grease with vegan butter.
4. Dip each slice of bread in the batter for about 20 seconds on each side. If your bread is dry, leave it in a little longer. The thicker the bread the longer you should let it soak.
5. Place in skillet and cook until golden brown on the underside. Carefully flip and cook until the other side is golden brown as well – 3-4 minutes.
Sautéed Pears
2 Pears, unpeeled 1 teaspoon SDTF Smoky Molasses Seasoning
2 teaspoons Vegan Butter
2 Tablespoons water
Pinch of salt
Instructions
1. Core and slice pears into 1/4-inch slices.
2. Place pears in a nonstick skillet with oil, water, and smoky molasses seasoning.
3. Cook over medium-high heat, stirring, until softened and caramelized, about 6-10 minutes.
Quick and Easy Vegan Quesadilla
2-3 cups of seasonal vegetables
1 tablespoon oil 1 tablespoon She Did That Food Taco Seasoning
½ teaspoon salt
1 package shredded vegan cheese
4-6 large whole wheat flour tortillas
¼ cup cilantro,
Instructions
1. Heat oil over medium-high heat in a large non-stick sauté pan. Add vegetables, taco seasoning, and salt. Sautee until the vegetables are cooked. Taste, add more taco seasoning, or salt if needed. Transfer to a separate plate and set aside. Rinse (or just wipe off) the sauté pan until it is clean.
2. Return the sauté pan to the stove, and reduce heat to medium. Place a tortilla in the center of the pan and immediately sprinkle your desired amount of cheese evenly over the surface of the tortilla. Add about ¾ cups to 1 cup of the sauteed vegetable mixture on half of the tortilla, then sprinkle on some cilantro. Fold the other side of the tortilla over to create a half-moon. Continue cooking for another 30 seconds or so, or until the bottom of the tortilla is crisp and golden. Then carefully flip the tortilla over and cook it for an additional 30-60 seconds on the second side.
3. Transfer to a serving plate*, slice into triangles, then repeat with the remaining ingredients.
4. Serve warm, along with your favorite salsa, guacamole, and/or sour cream for dipping.
Walnut Al Pastor Tacos
1 1/2 cups toasted walnuts 1 1/2 teaspoon SDTF Al Pastor Taco Seasoning
1/4 teaspoon turmeric
1 tablespoon low sodium Tamari
Toppings
1 cup red cabbage, shredded
1/2 medium yellow onion, diced
Sauce
1/4 cup tablespoons of your favorite plant-based sour cream
2 tablespoons cilantro
Juice from1 small lime
2-3 tablespoons water
6 soft taco shells
Instructions
1. Toast walnuts on a cookie sheet lined with parchment paper at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 6-8 minutes.
2. Pulse walnuts, seasoning, turmeric, tamari in a food processor to chop the walnuts into smaller pieces.
Sauce
1. Add sauce ingredients to a small/travel size blender and blend until smooth or use an immersion blender for less clean up.
2. Warm-up taco shells in a skillet. Divide the ingredients equally among the 6 taco shells. Walnut mixture first, red cabbage, then onions, and finally to with the sauce. Garnish with cilantro.
Author: Dr. Fiona B. Lewis, RDN, LDN, Plant-Based Chef
Website: shedidthatfood.com Email: shedidthatfood@outlook.com
IG: @shedidthat_food FB: @shedidthatfood77
