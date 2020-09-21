TODAY at 11: Easy ‘Meatless Monday’ meals

2. Return the sauté pan to the stove, and reduce heat to medium. Place a tortilla in the center of the pan and immediately sprinkle your desired amount of cheese evenly over the surface of the tortilla. Add about ¾ cups to 1 cup of the sauteed vegetable mixture on half of the tortilla, then sprinkle on some cilantro. Fold the other side of the tortilla over to create a half-moon. Continue cooking for another 30 seconds or so, or until the bottom of the tortilla is crisp and golden. Then carefully flip the tortilla over and cook it for an additional 30-60 seconds on the second side.