President Trump calls deputies shot in California, wishes them a speedy recovery

LOS ANGELES, CA (WLBT) - President Donald Trump has called the two Los Angeles County deputies attacked in an ambush earlier this month.
The two deputies, a 31-year-old mother and a 24-year-old man, were shot in the head and arm with their survival being hailed a “miracle."
The president has now called the two deputies, according to the LASD Transit Services Bureau, to wish them both a speedy recovery and also reminded them “that the American people are behind them and that the coward that harmed them will be brought to justice!!”
The hunt for the lone gunman continues with the reward reaching $675,000.
Because of her injuries, one deputy had to write her answers down when she spoke with President Trump with Sergeant Frederickson of the LASD transit relaying the message.
Both deputies, along with their families, were reportedly very appreciative of the call.
