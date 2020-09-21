Poll shows Mike Espy down only 1 point in senate race against Sen. Hyde-Smith

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A new poll released Monday shows a razor-thin race between Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith and candidate Mike Espy.
According to The Tyson Group, incumbent Hyde-Smith only holds a 1 percent lead over Espy with 41 percent to Espy’s 40 percent. This poll also found that 37 percent of Mississippians disapprove of Hyde-Smith with 45 percent approving. Eighteen percent are “unsure.”
In an August poll, Espy trailed Hyde-Smith by five points. Three percent of those who responded said they were throwing their support behind a third party candidate.
This is in stark contrast to Sen. Roger Wicker, who has a 45 percent approval rating and a 29 percent disapproval rating. Governor Tate Reeves has the highest disapproval rating of 41 percent with 51 percent of Mississippians approving of his job performance.
On the presidential ballot, President Trump holds a healthy lead over Joe Biden with 50 percent of Mississippians planning to vote for him while 40 percent plan to vote for Biden.
In 2018, Hyde-Smith beat Espy 54% to 46%. Mississippians head to the polls Tuesday, November 3.
