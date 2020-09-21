Gulfport resident Marcella Goul turns 102 and still going strong

DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WLOX) - The candles don’t blow out as easily now. But at 102, Marcella Goul has earned the right to have a little help when it comes to making a birthday wish.
Family and friends had a big birthday celebration at the Diamondhead Country Club, and it became a joyful habit for daughter Kay Sones and daughter-in-law Betty Goul.
“We had a very big party on her 100th, and a lot of people came from out of town,” said Kay. “But we’re still celebrating every year.”
“Every year is worth celebrating," added Betty.
Family members said she stays mentally sharp and, even before COVID-19, they said she went twice a week to bridge club.
She’s also not afraid of using technology to help.
“She still tries to learn,” said Betty. “She reads all the time. If she’s not playing spades, she’s reading off an iPad.”
Her daughter Kay described her mom as a perfectionist.
“She plays online spades with me at night," said Kay. "And if I make a mistake, I hear about it the next day.”
But her character is what stands out the most to those who know and love her.
“Always a lady,” Kay said. “Not just a woman. A lady.”
Marcella said her secrets to a healthy life are family, plenty of face cream, and one more item.
“Chocolate, chocolate and more chocolate.” said Marcella.
But, she said she’s hesitant to share any advice for others.
“I wouldn’t think to give advice to anyone,” said Marcella. “You just have to follow your heart under God wherever you go, and you’ll be okay.”
How does she want to be remembered?
Marcella responded with “Oh, plain ole Marcella.”
Marcella has seen and avoided two pandemics in her life: the 1918 Spanish flu and COVID-19, not to mention so many other important historical events.
It’s fitting that she would live long enough to witness so much of the world’s history since some of her ancestors made such an impact on the history of America. Marcella is a direct descendant of two people on the Mayflower: John Alden and Captain Myles Standish.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.