170 grams of marijuana found during drug bust at Vicksburg hotel

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was busted with hundreds of grams of marijuana in Vicksburg.
Kenneth Walton, Jr., 25, of Vicksburg was arrested Friday, after officers were called to investigate reported drug activity at the Econo Lodge on Clay Street.
A search of his vehicle and the two hotel rooms he had rented disclosed 170 grams of marijuana. Walton was arrested for Felony Possession of Marijuana.
Walton appeared before Judge Penny Lawson in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Monday, September 21, 2020, where his bond was set at $20,000 and he was bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury.
