First Alert Forecast: Beta brings rainy periods much of this week

TROPICS: Beta will be the focus locally as periods of rain, gusty breezes and a risk for a spin-up tornado or two will be featured through mid-late week for central and southwest Mississippi. Farther out in the Atlantic basin, TD Wilfred has fizzled out over the central Atlantic Ocean. Hurricane Teddy will make a close pass to Bermuda today – on its way to the Canadian Maritimes by mid-week. With it, sloshing a lot of water toward the US and Canada east coast, causing surf issues and possible erosion.