First Alert Forecast: Beta brings rainy periods much of this week

MONDAY: A quiet start to your week across the region amid a cool, fall-like airmass. Expect clouds to reign supreme in the skies again across the area as Tropical Storm Beta moves farther west. Rain chances will be staggered; near zero, north/east of the Metro; 20-30% near I-20, 40-50% south/west of the Metro. Expect highs in the 70s for most amid a mild easterly breeze. We’ll see temperatures drop into the 60s by early Tuesday.
TUESDAY: The core of Beta will remain to our west during the day; keeping opportunities for rain, at times, in our forecast in central and southwest Mississippi. Expect highs in the 70s amid the clouds and mild east breezes. Opportunities for rain will begin increase for more areas through Tuesday night and into Wednesday as Beta makes a turn toward the northeast.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Rain chances will increase through Wednesday and Thursday as Beta’s core shifts farther east, closer to our area. Expect periods of rain, gusty breezes and a risk for a spin-up tornado or two during this time. Beta’s circulation will trek farther north and away from the region through the weekend – though, lingering moisture may help to spark few showers. Highs will creep upward - into the lower to middle 80s; lows in the middle to upper 60s – typical of late September.
TROPICS: Beta will be the focus locally as periods of rain, gusty breezes and a risk for a spin-up tornado or two will be featured through mid-late week for central and southwest Mississippi. Farther out in the Atlantic basin, TD Wilfred has fizzled out over the central Atlantic Ocean. Hurricane Teddy will make a close pass to Bermuda today – on its way to the Canadian Maritimes by mid-week. With it, sloshing a lot of water toward the US and Canada east coast, causing surf issues and possible erosion.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
