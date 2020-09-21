Economic development project to bring over 200 jobs to Natchez

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Govenor Tate Reeves was in Natchez Monday to announce a ‘major economic development’ project taking shape in the area to help boost the economy.
Loss Prevention Services is moving its headquarters to Natchez and bringing 200 plus jobs for Mississippians.
The company is an auto portfolio servicing company for financial lenders.
The project is a $2.97 million corporate investment.
“Today is a big win for Natchez,” said Gov. Tate Reeves.
Gov. Tate Reeves says during this coronavirus outbreak a new economic development project like this one could help the city and citizens rebound from this pandemic.
“That’s 200 Mississippians that now have an opportunity to provide for themselves and provide for their families to thrive right here in Southwest Mississippi."
“They actually begun hiring now. They actually hired 22 people and expected to ramp up by 2022,” said Chandler Russ.
Chandler Russ is the Executive Director of Natchez Inc., which deals with economic development for the area.
He says Loss Prevention Services will move into the Old Regions building on Franklin Street.
“They actually provide an array of services for national banks and one of those is in asset recovery, which is auto asset recovery.”
He says the owners are from the city and look at Natchez as a hidden jewel.
"They are hometown guys who have been in this recovery business, assert recovery for at least 20 years. They are a leader; they are in the top 5 in the country of recovery services, " said Russ.
Congressman Michael Guest was also at the announcement and he is happy to welcome LPS to Mississippi and hopes more businesses would invest in the Magnolia State to improve the economy and quality of life.
“I am proud of our state and I am proud of what have accomplished,” Congressman Guest said.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.