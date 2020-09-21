Business owners express excitement over Coach Deion Sanders' arrival at JSU

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Coach Deion Sanders has Jackson State football fans optimistic about the future.
Local businesses are also excited about the buzz and energy he could bring to the area.
At Oletas gifts and baskets that’s also been true.
She’s an officially licensed Jackson State merchandise dealer.
She says COVID-19 and no S.W.A.C. football this fall has slowed her sales.
The announcement that Coach Sanders was coming to Jackson State has now created some excitement in her store.
She’s receiving orders for yard flags and other items.
She hopes his presence boosts her business which relies heavily on fans.
Oleta Stokes said, “I think it’s going to be good for the University, with a person like Deion coming it’s gonna be a lot of publicity. A lot of people are going to come, I really believe he’ll be able to turn the program around. It’s going to really boost the morale of the people.”
Al Stamps owner of Stamps Superburgers is just down the street from Jackson State.
He believes coach Sanders will bring more people to the area, even if it’s just out of curiosity.
He also said that it’s just not his name but that Coach Sanders will have to win games in order for everyone to be successful.
