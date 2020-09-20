First Alert Forecast: TS Beta likely to bring impacts by mid week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We are continuing to track Tropical Storm Beta this evening as it tracks to the WNW towards the Texas Coast. It’s still on track to move into our direction by the middle portion of this upcoming work and school week. By the time it gets into northern LA and the state of MS, the system is expected to be weaker at that point and only be a remnant low pressure. Winds will be sustained near 25 MPH. A few breezy or gusty conditions could be possible, but the biggest concern for the area still remains to be the heavy rain fall potential. Beta could drop a few inches of rain with locally high amounts within the rain bands of the system. It’s too early to determine which areas could see the highs rain totals, but know that heavy rain is looking more likely each day that could lead to flash flooding in a few spots during the middle to latter part of the week.