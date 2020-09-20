First Alert Forecast: TS Beta likely to bring impacts by mid week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We are continuing to track Tropical Storm Beta this evening as it tracks to the WNW towards the Texas Coast. It’s still on track to move into our direction by the middle portion of this upcoming work and school week. By the time it gets into northern LA and the state of MS, the system is expected to be weaker at that point and only be a remnant low pressure. Winds will be sustained near 25 MPH. A few breezy or gusty conditions could be possible, but the biggest concern for the area still remains to be the heavy rain fall potential. Beta could drop a few inches of rain with locally high amounts within the rain bands of the system. It’s too early to determine which areas could see the highs rain totals, but know that heavy rain is looking more likely each day that could lead to flash flooding in a few spots during the middle to latter part of the week.
We will begin to see better rain chances by Tuesday out ahead of Beta and then Beta will likely move through MS by Thursday and Friday. We are watching a disturbance currently over the FL Peninsula that will move westward into the Gulf. It only has a 10% chance for development this evening, but environmental conditions don’t look to be the best for further development as of now. In the meantime, it was another nice day. Temperatures warmed a bit more than expected in Jackson due to the lack of cloud cove, but temperatures are much cooler down in our southern counties where more clouds and even light rain is present. Tonight, we will have lows in the mid 60′s and a slight chance for light showers. On Monday, highs will rise to the mid 70′s with a possibility for more showers.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.