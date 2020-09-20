First Alert Forecast: Heavy rain fall possible this week associated with TS Beta

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Today will be another cooler day with highs likely to climb to the upper 70′s to lower 80′s. A few showers could be possible throughout the day mainly along the Highway 84 corridor, but a few could make it as far north as I-20. Other than the rain potential, partly to mostly cloudy are expected to stick around once again for your Sunday. Looking towards the upcoming week, so far, it looks to be unsettled and active. TS Beta is out in the Gulf of Mexico moving towards the Texas Coast. We could see a Texas landfall early Tuesday morning before the system makes a turn to the north and east. This looks to be a slow-moving storm, so heavy rainfall could lead to flash flooding for TX, LA, and evening portions of MS. All of central and southwest MS still remains under Beta’s forecast cone today. By the time Beta approaches MS, it’s expected to be a much weaker storm, potentially a tropical depression or remnant low at that point. So, the wind threat will be low, but it could be breezy or gusty at times.