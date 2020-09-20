First Alert Forecast: Heavy rain fall possible this week associated with TS Beta

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Today will be another cooler day with highs likely to climb to the upper 70′s to lower 80′s. A few showers could be possible throughout the day mainly along the Highway 84 corridor, but a few could make it as far north as I-20. Other than the rain potential, partly to mostly cloudy are expected to stick around once again for your Sunday. Looking towards the upcoming week, so far, it looks to be unsettled and active. TS Beta is out in the Gulf of Mexico moving towards the Texas Coast. We could see a Texas landfall early Tuesday morning before the system makes a turn to the north and east. This looks to be a slow-moving storm, so heavy rainfall could lead to flash flooding for TX, LA, and evening portions of MS. All of central and southwest MS still remains under Beta’s forecast cone today. By the time Beta approaches MS, it’s expected to be a much weaker storm, potentially a tropical depression or remnant low at that point. So, the wind threat will be low, but it could be breezy or gusty at times.
Out ahead of Beta, we could see showers and storms move into the area by Tuesday. The storm is expected to actually move into MS around Thursday and Friday. The biggest concern at this point still remains to be heavy rainfall that could possibly lead to flash flooding. It’s still uncertain which parts of the area could see the heaviest amount, but just know that a few inches could be possible with locally higher amount. Temperatures will remain to be in the 70′s throughout much of the week and 80′s will return to the forecast heading into next weekend. With the increasing cloud cover and rain chances, overnight lows aren’t expected to be as cool as originally for this week, but still could remain in the 60′s.
