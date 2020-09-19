Lumumba discusses flooding, how soon the city may hire a company for water meters and billing

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Many Jackson homeowners say they are struggling to repair their homes after flood water took over some city neighborhoods in February. Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba says the city is doing what it can.
Mayor Lumumba said, “I want these individuals to know the city is not deaf to the concerns, the historic concerns that they have had with respect to how water, on how they take on water in their homes. In fact not only are we working to rectify that with some recent work that we have brought before the council, we have been in very detailed discussion with the One Percent Commission with how we deal with that.”
The mayor is encouraging homeowners not to give up.
“First and foremost I want those homeowners to know that our hearts and our concern goes out to them. Unfortunately that’s one of the instances that is not dictated by us. There’s a public assistance threshold that FEMA looks at to determine when they will release funds to private homeowners and that threshold is something that they look at. We have to keep an account of what damage exists on the public side of things whether it’s to our infrastructure, the debris that we find. Now what the city has done is that we stepped up and made certain that we put a contract out to remove debris from people’s homes and to help remediate to the best of our ability. But we’re still crying out to the federal government to assist people who are in need."
Friday the mayor made the announcement on sewer repairs but he also gives us an update on hiring a company to replace old water meters and billing.
“We’re definitely close. I don’t want to go ahead of the council and the information that they would want, but I have found myself satisfied with a particular avenue that I think we should approach. You know, this has been a very difficult process for the city, a very difficult process for our residents who are being.. who are experiencing untimely bills, bills that are held for long periods of time and released on them. Incorrect bills in some instances or no bill at all."
