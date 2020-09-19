Lumumba discusses flooding, how soon the city may hire a company for water meters and billing

“First and foremost I want those homeowners to know that our hearts and our concern goes out to them. Unfortunately that’s one of the instances that is not dictated by us. There’s a public assistance threshold that FEMA looks at to determine when they will release funds to private homeowners and that threshold is something that they look at. We have to keep an account of what damage exists on the public side of things whether it’s to our infrastructure, the debris that we find. Now what the city has done is that we stepped up and made certain that we put a contract out to remove debris from people’s homes and to help remediate to the best of our ability. But we’re still crying out to the federal government to assist people who are in need."