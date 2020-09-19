First Alert Forecast: TS Beta could bring local impacts to the area next week

During the mid-portion of next week, Beta is expected to move along the Gulf Coast moving to the north and east into Louisiana. As of the latest track, southwest MS is now included in the forecast cone. It is uncertain and too early for specific impacts that are expected. One model shows that the entire area could see a few inches of rain, while another shows most of the rain accumulation falling to the south and west rather than the whole region. We will continue to monitor Beta through the weekend and upcoming week. As of now, better chances for cloud cover and showers are in the forecast for next week. Regardless of Beta’s track as of now, we are still likely to see below average temperatures throughout next week.