First Alert Forecast: TS Beta could bring local impacts to the area next week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s going to be feeling like fall today! Highs are only going to make it to the lower 80′s today mostly to partly cloudy skies. We are expecting to stay mainly dry through your Saturday, but a few sprinkles or light showers could be possibly to the south in Pike or Walthall Counties. Sunday will be very similar to what we will see for today. Looking off to the south, we have Tropical Storm Beta in the Gulf of Mexico. Beta will likely become a Category 1 Hurricane possibly by tomorrow as it tracks westward towards the Texas Coast. Hurricane and Tropical Storm Watches have been issued for portion of the TX ad LA coast out ahead for Beta’s arrival where they could see impacts for the beginning of this upcoming week.
During the mid-portion of next week, Beta is expected to move along the Gulf Coast moving to the north and east into Louisiana. As of the latest track, southwest MS is now included in the forecast cone. It is uncertain and too early for specific impacts that are expected. One model shows that the entire area could see a few inches of rain, while another shows most of the rain accumulation falling to the south and west rather than the whole region. We will continue to monitor Beta through the weekend and upcoming week. As of now, better chances for cloud cover and showers are in the forecast for next week. Regardless of Beta’s track as of now, we are still likely to see below average temperatures throughout next week.
